Several Jeanerette community organizations banded together to hold the very first Youth Explosion Sunday.
The inaugural “Destined for Greatness Youth Explosion” was held as a way to empower and encourage young people in Jeanerette, organizer Terri Thompson said.
The event also honored Jeanerette Senior High School students who were scholarship recipients during a special part of the event.
Thompson said the scholarship was part of the Jeanerette Non-Violence Project, a local organization that worked to provide scholarships for students at JSHS. A short ceremony was held for the ceremony that was attended by members of the organization and local officials including Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr.
The event was a collaborative effort between Iberia Parish Parks and Receration, the Jeanerette Youth Athletic Assocation, Jeanerette Community Development and Empowerment Outreach Program and the Jeanerette Non-Violence Project 2022.
A basketball tournament was held during the event with the winning team receiving awards as well.
Another aspect of the event was to spread awareness about the dangers of bullying and substance abuse, with informational material and even speakers being part of the event.
“It was a collaborative project with a lot of different organizations and I think it made a big difference,” Thompson said.