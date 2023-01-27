$82,000
Buy Now

There is reason to believe Louisiana routinely holds incarcerated people beyond their release dates in violation of their rights under the U.S. Constitution, according to a U.S. Department of Justice investigation that covered the first four months of 2022.

Findings of the probe, which involved information the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections provided to federal officials, were made public Wednesday. The state has been on notice from the Justice Department for 10 years for its overcrowded prisons and its failure to take steps to ensure people are released on time.



Tags