Monday was a historic day for local dentist Dr. Mark DeRouen as the longtime dental practitioner opened the doors to his new location following the destruction of his old office during the Dec. 14 tornado last year.
DeRouen, who has been practicing medicine for more than 30 years and had occupied his previous office on Old Jeanerette Road since 1996, had spent three months preparing the opening for the new location along with his daughter Stephanie Duhon.
“It feels good to be back,” DeRouen said Monday morning as he dealt with his first few customers of the day. “It’s like riding a bike.”
The tornado event that devastated parts of New Iberia on Dec. 14 is most widely remembered for the destruction in the Southport Subdivision, but also did substantial damage in the Old Jeanerette Road area, where DeRouen’s longtime office was located.
DeRouen was working and seeing patients when the weather event occurred. Employee Sandra DeRouen said no one was injured when the tornado dropped down in the area, but water was coming through the light fixtures. The building is set to eventually be demolished.
The new location, located on Vicnaire Street, was discovered within a month after the old office was deemed as totaled.
“After December, we decided this is where we’re going to be,” DeRouen said.
The excitement was palpable from the dental practice’s staff, who had all moved over with DeRouen to the new location. Friends of the business had even erected a “Welcome Back” sign at the front of Vicnaire Street.