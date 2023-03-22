dental
Dr. Mark DeRouen reopened his dental practice Monday at a new location following last year's tornado event that totaled his former location on Old Jeanerette Road. 

 BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN

Monday was a historic day for local dentist Dr. Mark DeRouen as the longtime dental practitioner opened the doors to his new location following the destruction of his old office during the Dec. 14 tornado last year.

DeRouen, who has been practicing medicine for more than 30 years and had occupied his previous office on Old Jeanerette Road since 1996, had spent three months preparing the opening for the new location along with his daughter Stephanie Duhon.

The former location of DeRouen's practice on Old Jeanerette Road, which was heavily damaged by last December's tornado, is slated for demolition. 
A sign welcoming back DeRouen's dental practice was put up by friends on opening day Monday. 
Dr. Mark DeRouen said he was excited to get back to work following the reopening of his business Monday. 


