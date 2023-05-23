top story Delcambre holds graduation ceremony BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email May 23, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Declambre High School graduated more than 70 students Friday at the school’s gymnasium.The class motto is “Together, we have experienced life. Separately, we will pursue our dreams. Forever, our memories will remain.”The class song is “I Lived” by One Republic. Class colors are orange, white and gold. Class flower is the white carnation.Co-valedictorians who spoke during the graduation are Emma Broussard, Hayden DeRouen, Taylor Horton and Parker LeBLanc. Copy article link Copy article link Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Education Sports Botany School Systems Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Follow Corey Vaughn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today See more e-editions Today's Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian May 23, 2023 3 hrs ago Most Popular PHOTO GALLERY: Westgate graduates 135 and 'they were here' NISH celebrates Class of 2023 at graduation ceremony Westgate’s Brailon Raymond inks with Nicholls Country rapper Justin Champagne gives back, gifts bicycle for St. Charles student PHOTO GALLERY: Highland Baptist graduation Almost 20 marriage licenses in Iberia Parish ARREST REPORTS Verret, Kelly ride their 4.54-pound bass to a win on Lake Fausse Pointe Bright from the Start - Luke ARREST REPORTS Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit