DELCAMBRE — The town of Delcambre is once again preparing for its annual festival celebrating the tiny crustacean that is the town’s economic lifeblood.
The Delcambre Shrimp Festival, which starts Aug. 17 and ends Aug. 21 features national recording artists and lots of tasty food, as well as participants who come from all over the area to take part in the fun. The fall shrimp season began Monday off Louisiana’s coast.
The festival kicks off Wednesday with the opening of the street fair at 6:30 p.m. and a fais-do-do starting at 7 p.m. Thursday will have the same schedule, with the added bonus of music from Wayne Toups and ZydeCajun.
Friday will feature live music by several performers, including Jamie Bergeron and the Kickin’ Cajuns, Junior Lacrosse and Sumtin’ Sneaky and Jaryd Lane and The Parish.
On Saturday, gates open at 9 a.m. for an all-day fais-do-do with DJ Homer Stelly. The Shrimp Cookoff begins at 9 a.m., followed by firefighter water fights and open concessions at 11 a.m.
Musical guests Saturday will include Louisiana Red, The Beau Young Band, Dustin Sonnier and The Wanted and national recording artist Frank Foster.
The festival closes Sunday with a Fishermen’s Mass at the Shrimp Festival Building at 10 a.m., which will be followed by the traditional blessing of the fleet at 11 a.m. A fais-do-do will take place at noon with Ryan Foret and the Foret Tradition.
The gate fee on Friday and Saturday will be $10, but there will be no gate fee on any of the other days the festival is open.
The Shrimp Festival will also have carnival rides in addition to the food and musical attractions each day.
The festival takes place annually and is the largest festival of its kind in Delcambre. The event is put on to celebrate the town’s shrimp industry, which employs many of its residents.