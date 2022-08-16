Purchase Access

DELCAMBRE — The town of Delcambre is once again preparing for its annual festival celebrating the tiny crustacean that is the town’s economic lifeblood.

The Delcambre Shrimp Festival, which starts Aug. 17 and ends Aug. 21 features national recording artists and lots of tasty food, as well as participants who come from all over the area to take part in the fun. The fall shrimp season began Monday off Louisiana’s coast.



