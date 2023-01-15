A group of organizations and local residents came together Friday afternoon to gift the Rev. Donavan Davis a scooter at the Iberia Homeless Shelter.
Davis, who can often be seen walking around New Iberia as part of his ministerial vocation, was gifted the scooter for the hard work he does in the city, especially when it comes to being on the front lines for relief when crime in the community happens.
“I made a comment one day to Lionell (Morris) that nobody does nothing for Donavan,” Iberia Homeless Shelter Stephen Etienner said. “He’s done so well and he’s ministering to people now and working as a part-time case manager.”
After seeing Davis walking one day, Morris, who owns Life Saver Transportation, said he offered to give a ride but Davis refused.
“I asked him if I got him a scooter if he would ride it, and he said yes,” Marris said.
After coordinating with Morris, the Iberia Homeless Shelter, Life Saver Transportation and several organizations worked together to supply Davis with a brand new scooter for his personal use.
Others who contributed included Mayor Freddie DeCourt, Zion Hill Christian Fellowship, Marlo’s Barber Shop, St. John Baptist Church, Four Corners, Mark Boyance, Rev. Francis Davis, Roxanne Morris and the Robert E. Green American Legion.
The scooter was supplied by The Voodoo 5 out of Lafayette, and owner Shawn Tucker said he became involved after hearing about the effort. The company donated a portion some of the costs of the bike themselves as well as accessories and two free services.
“They were looking to do something like this and we were more than happy to,” Tucker said.
Davis, who was all smiles during the public reveal Friday, said he felt blessed and thankful for the donation.
“It’s very gratifying and humbling,” Davis said. “You give for the advancement of humanity and the kingdom of God, to have that come back to you is very gratifying.”