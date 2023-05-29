dash cam
Several lawmakers in the Insurance Committee generally supported the premise of the bill but questioned whether the 5% discount is actuarially justified.

Louisiana lawmakers have shelved legislation to provide an insurance discount for motorists who use dashboard cameras.

House Bill 245, sponsored by Rep. Robby Carter, D-Amite, would have required insurers to provide a 5% discount for bodily injury, property damage liability, personal injury protection, medical payments, and collision coverage for vehicles equipped with an operating dashboard camera.







