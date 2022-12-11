The dangers of fentanyl and social media use were the topics of discussion Thursday night at the Westgate High School auditorium as Dr. Tina Stefanski with the Department of Health and Hospitals and Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero both gave presentations regarding each topic.
The event rounded out a weeklong tour of schools that the speakers have been conducting this week. Similar events were held at Loreauville High and Delcambre High schools this week to spread crucial information that Stefanski said could save lives.
Although the audience intended for the event were parents who may not be aware of the dangers of both opioids and social media use, students were also welcome for the presentation.
Stefanski said fentanyl has been a particular problem in Acadiana, where the drug has become the prevalent culprit for overdose deaths and has been targeted at teenagers.
“Fentanyl is so deadly because it’s so potent,” Stefanski said. “It’s much stronger than other drugs that we know, it’s 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.”
From 2014 to 2020, the reported number of fatal overdose poisonings has grown by 91%.
The danger has become more prevalent through users taking off script drugs like Xanax or Aderall that are laced with fentanyl.
“It’s incredible the percentage of kids that say they’ve been offered these fake pills at school or on the street,” Stefanski said.
Romero said the dangers of drug violence and similar types of problems have been exacerbated through social media use.
The sheriff said local examples of people using social media to invite drug usage and strangers to parties eventually led to several cases of violence in the parish.
“You end up inviting unwanted guests and troublemakers who want to cause trouble,” Romero said.
The sheriff advised parents most of all to be aware and diligent about who they’re children are talking to.
“Parents need to be a parent and not a friend to your child, you need to help get your kids through this social media mess we’re in today,” Romero said.