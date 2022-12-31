Notice anything different with today's edition of The Daily Iberian?
Starting with today's issue, The Daily Iberian has switched to a new letter font for its newspaper. As of today, the New Iberia-based newspaper has now switched to Utopia. Daily Iberian Publisher Michael Messerly said the change was due to technology issues.
"Adobe, the company that controls our graphic and design features, informed us that they would no longer be supporting the font we used to use so we needed to make a change," said Messerly. "We had two fonts to choose from and although the other choice made for a better looking paper, I was more concerned about what would be easiest for our subscribers to read and our staff unanimously chose the Utopia font for its readability."
The most important aspect of the change was The Daily Iberian was able to keep the size of the new font the same as the previous font.
“This isn't my first rodeo with font changes for newspapers," Messerly said. "Many people believe that different means smaller. That was my biggest concern. Since we were forced to make a change, the lettering in our paper needed to be easiest to read and no smaller than before. Utopia provided both readability and the right size."
The new font is one of a number of changes coming to The Daily Iberian.
"We have an agreement in place with the U.S. Post Office to provide guaranteed delivery of our newspaper," Messerly said. "We are rolling this out first to our more isolated routes.
"Among other changes, we have vastly improved our e-edition technology over the last year and we are always looking to expand into video.”
The biggest change at The Daily Iberian affects advertising for local businesses.
"Simply put, there isn't a form of advertising that we don't already have a solution for," Messerly said. "From radio, to video to social media and all other forms of digital advertising, we have it all. Advertising today needs to engage the audience and provide a path to conversions. Each of our advertising solutions engages a targeted audience, provides a path to conversion and we can also demonstrate our return on investment."