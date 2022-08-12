Purchase Access

WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Friday unsealed the warrant that allowed the Federal Bureau of Investigation to search former President Donald Trump’s property at Mar-a-Lago in Florida earlier this week, revealing he’s under investigation for possibly violating the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice.

The seven-page document, which includes a brief description of everything the FBI confiscated, said the FBI had shown probable cause to search the sections of the club used or available to Trump and his staff, including those “in which boxes or documents could be stored, including all structures or buildings on the estate.”