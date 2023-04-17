Johnny Indest was lauded for his professional work after being named Daily Iberian Citizen of the Year. But in his introduction, he daughter said he "had always displayed a strong Catholic faith that was displayed in participation in Acadiana’s Catholic community as well as the work done for the poor and needy in the area." (Kelly Morvant photo)
The Cade Community Center was filled with some of New Iberia’s finest as The Daily Iberian celebrated its annual Citizen of the Year and 20 Under 40 awards Friday night.
Citizen of the Year John Indest took center stage as the major honoree of the night. Indest’s professional, social and personal life were all applauded for the years of service the founder of LHC Group has given to New Iberia.
Indest’s daughter Jenny Minvielle, taking the stage at the front of the community center, said she was proud to see her father go from selling homebound care to playing an integral role in forming one of the largest public home health companies in the United States.
Apart from the professional work, Minvielle also said that Indest had always displayed a strong Catholic faith that was displayed in participation in Acadiana’s Catholic community as well as the work done for the poor and needy in the area.
Indest, thankful for the award, said that he felt more optimistic than ever about living in New Iberia and the future was bright.
“I cannot remember a time in my many years of living here where I have felt as positive about the leadership of our city and parish as I do right now,” Indest said. “I have observed the spirit of cooperation among our leaders that has made us proud.”
The Daily Iberian’s 20 Under 40 nominees were also awarded Friday night, featuring 20 outstanding young individuals who live and work in Iberia Parish.
This year’s awardees included Terrelle Bethel, Hayley Boutte, Robert Burke, Casey Comeaux, Savannah Delucia, Rebecca Durand, Courtney Broussard Fitch, Megan Gary, Emanuel Harding, Taylor Hernandez, Krista Landry, Aaron Leleux, Charles Moore, Heather Duhon Moore, David Owens, Brandon Potier, Dustin Romero, Morgan Leleux Romero, Chelsea Rose and Hale Trahan.