The Louisiana Press Association (LPA) announced results from the 2022 competition for newspapers, magazines and college newspapers this week.
The Daily Iberian won eight awards while Acadiana Lifestyle magazine picked up 19 awards including the First Place for General Excellence award.
“Once again, the judge's comments show the high level of journalism Louisiana newspapers produce for their communities," LPA Executive Director Jerry Raehal said. “Print, online and on social, newspapers continue to be the heartbeat of their communities."
The newspaper won for investigative reporting, breaking news coverage of the December tornado, column writing, sports coverage, videos and online coverage on the website (www.thedailyiberian.com).
For Acadiana Lifestyles, Anne Songy picked up first place awards for best front page, best photo package, general excellence, second place awards for best feature photo, best multiple advertiser page, in-paper promotion, third place for best multiple advertiser page,
Robert Frey picked up eight awards and Gwen Aucoin, Patrice Doucet, Sarah Soprano and Scott J. Anderson were also honored with awards.
Ken Harty, Publisher of the Daily Iberian and Acadiana Lifestyle said the honor is a testament to quality work.
"What an honor for The Daily Iberian and Acadiana Lifestyle magazine to receive so many awards from the Louisiana Newspaper Association," Harty said. "I am very impressed with our staff and these awards are proof of the quality of work being produced here on a daily basis."
First place awards were for Best News Video, John Anderson for Buy Back the Guns and first place for Best Web Project, John Anderson for Behind the Scenes at Disney (photo gallery, video and story with Christian Simon). Anderson also won second place for best news video for an interview that was part of a news story.
Judges said, "There was a nice combination of video and images to keep the viewer informed and engaged. I loved this piece because it is a story well told, locals likely ate it up and there was time and care put into the online presentation of this piece."
The newspaper won second place in Breaking News for the December tornado coverage. Stories, videos and photos were by Anderson, Corey Vaughn and Michael Messerly.
The Gibbs Adams Award Best Investigative Reporting third place award went to Daily Iberian's Matthew Louviere for "From AR-15's to handguns, Matt Louviere with the facts on weapons."
Second Place for best Column Writing, the Sam Hanna Award, went to John Anderson for his columns.
Second place for Best Layout and Design, teh Gary Herbert Award, went to Daily Iberian designers Duane Hollis, Gabriel Armenta and David Diaz.
For the magazine awards, judges said, "Strong use of photography and minimalist type make these stand out. Quality magazine covers."
As for the magazine, judges said, "Beautiful layout, strong community-oriented stories and features. You can really get a sense of the region through this publication. I love the vibrancy of the colors in these. These covers make me want to read what's inside!"
In the bridal edition, judges said, "Good model placement and use of object photography in this bridal lifestyles package of images."