Jay Malveaux has been cutting hair for as long as he can remember, and he is doing his part for others.

Malveaux was born in Cade but has spent the better part of the last 20 years in New Iberia. And throughout the last 30 years of his life, he has learned and mastered the craft of haircutting. While working other jobs, which included a trucker driver, Malveaux would cut hair for everyone on the side.