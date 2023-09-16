Jay Malveaux has been cutting hair for as long as he can remember, and he is doing his part for others.
Malveaux was born in Cade but has spent the better part of the last 20 years in New Iberia. And throughout the last 30 years of his life, he has learned and mastered the craft of haircutting. While working other jobs, which included a trucker driver, Malveaux would cut hair for everyone on the side.
Throughout his time of cutting hair for people he knew, Malveaux would set up shop in various places for all to come in, have a good time and enjoy themselves.While he provided his services, Malveaux said his customers told him he had his own man cave, and that’s how he came up with the name of his own barbershop, Da Man Cave Barber Shop, which opened up in June of 2021.
Located at 100 W Admiral Doyle Dr., Da Man Cave Barber Shop was a dream of Malveaux's, something he has been working towards his whole life.
“I saw an opportunity to make something of my own,” Malveaux said. “It's always been a dream of mine to own my own shop. I have been doing it for so long.”
Da Man Cave Barber Shop offers a wide variety with a line up of barbers with diverse cultures for all. Malveaux said his shop is laid back and is a safe space for you.
“Everyone is pretty much doing the same thing around here,” Malveaux siad.
One of Malveaux’s missions for Da Man Cave Barber Shop is to mentor the next generation of barbers versus the ways he was taught. Technology has made it easier for barbers to cut hair.
“They are getting away from doing it the old school way,” Malveaux said. “I show them the way I do it. It’s just an all around better experience for the customer.”
Everyone as Da Man Cave Barber Shop already has the skills and tools needed to succeed. What Malveaux is doing is showing them the professionalism that comes with the job.
“People can make a lot of money doing this,” Malveaux said. “So I show them the ins and outs of barbering.”
Those tips include: how to keep a customer happy, tips on how to engage with the customers. A vast majority of cutting hair is skill. But the other 20 percent is socialization.
“My main goal as a master barber is that any barber that comes in, I want to coach them to get their own shop,” Malveaux said. “I want my shop to be the first stepping stone for them to get their own place.”
The community of New Iberia have made his job rewarding. The people have embraced him and allowed him to serve through his craft. He is grateful for the opportunity he has been given. He has always been known as a barber.
And with that, it has allowed him to hear and help others each and every day he works.
“Sometimes people need help,” Malveaux said. “And that is something I have been blessed with.”
Looking to book an appointment? Give Jay a call at (337) 453-6581.