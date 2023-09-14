closure
New crosswalks are coming to Main Street following road closures on Sept. 18. 

Crosswalk closures for the intersection of Bridge Street and Main Street, as well as Iberia Street and Main Street will take place Sept. 18.

The road closures will take place so that Public Works can stripe the crosswalk areas. The closures will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.