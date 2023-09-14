Crosswalk closures on Sept. 18 BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Sep 14, 2023 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now New crosswalks are coming to Main Street following road closures on Sept. 18. THE DAILY IBERIAN FILES THE DAILY IBERIAN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Crosswalk closures for the intersection of Bridge Street and Main Street, as well as Iberia Street and Main Street will take place Sept. 18.The road closures will take place so that Public Works can stripe the crosswalk areas. The closures will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.Drivers are asked to take alternate routes and keep an eye out for road closures signs.For further information, contact the New Iberia Public Works Department at 369-2391. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Follow Corey Vaughn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today See more e-editions Today's Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian September 14, 2023 19 hrs ago Most Popular Daily Iberian Athletes of the Week, Presented by HMGD New business signs in New Iberia, and #1 million in upgrades to homes and property Sugar Cane farming: From mules to drones New Iberia youth heads to New York Fashion week ‘That is what he dreams of:’ Pablito's Authentic Mexican Food’s owner will soon be a reality A birthday wish comes true thanks to Iberia Parish Sheriff Deputy Sigue New Iberia police make arrests on drive-by shooting and robbery Daily Iberian Athlete of the Week, Presented by HMGD Peculiar Kids ready to serve the youth of New Iberia Westgate drops, Loreauville rises in latest LSWA poll Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit