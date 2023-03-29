La Asociación Española de Nueva Iberia erected a crochet ceiling in Church Alley in preparation for the organization’s annual Spanish festival to take place in April.
The crochet ceiling tradition began last year when festival organizers were inspired by similar ceilings in New Iberia’s sister city of Alhaurin de la Torre, Spain.
The mosaic ceiling is made thanks to a collaboration between local out-of-state crocheters, and is placed in the walkway to Church Alley. The alley is located between Main Street and St. Peter Street right across from St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
The display serves as a preface to the New Iberia Spanish Festival, or El Festival Espanol de Nueva Iberia. The association is kicking into high gear into making preparations for the three-day event in multiple ways.
Last week, the winner of a high school contest to determine the poster for this year’s festival was announced at the Cane River Pecan Company Pie Bar.
The New Iberia Spanish Festival will take place from April 21-23. Live music, a carnival, cookoff, arts and crafts, parade, car show, Mass and genealogy workshop will all be part of the three day event.
A long list of live music will be taking place that will include Clay Cormier, Chubby Carrier and Three Three Seven.