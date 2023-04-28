forum
From left, Louisiana attorney general candidates Marty Maley, Liz Murrill, John Belton and John Stefanski listen to a question from Public Affairs Research Council President Steven Procopio at a forum Wednesday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Baton Rouge. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator)

The four candidates running for attorney general cited crime as the top problem facing the state at a Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana forum held Wednesday in Baton Rouge. As to how they would address the issue if elected, each acknowledged, in varying degrees, the limited role the office plays in law enforcement.

Criminal cases account for perhaps the smallest workload at the AG’s office, although it is staffed with investigators and lawyers for such cases. The forum participants all pledged to extend those resources to local district attorneys as needed.







