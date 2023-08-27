Fall is one of the best times of the year for Tutu Cute Vinyl Creations in New Iberia. The start of football season means custom shirts are in high demand. Visit the local Teche shop to get your designs today.
New Iberia’s Tutu Cute Vinyl Creations can bring your design to life.
Located at 703H, S. Lewis St., Tutu Cute Vinyl Creations started seven years ago after New Iberia native owner Megan Bonin started the business after she bought her mom, Tina Boudreaux, a vinyl machine for Christmas. The gift was given to her mom so she can have something fun and creative to do.
After realizing that she can do it herself, Bonin thought it would be a great business venture. She had the ability to create products for customers.
And with no real craft stores like hers around the Teche, she thought it would be a good business to invest in. Bonin and her mom decided to go into the business together as partners and it has been going strong ever since. They both work full time at Tutu Cute Vinyl Creations.
Tutu Cute Vinyl Creations offers you a wide variety of products that are tailored to your needs, and they have many options for you.
“We do cups, we do stickers, we do banners and whatever you need,” Bonin said. “We sell craft supplies.”
Some of those crafts include vinyl for people at home who want to make their own creations, they sell blank T-shirts as well as offer custom creations that are catered to the customer.
Creating a product is fairly easy. You can go visit Bonin at her storefront, and you can talk with her on what you are looking for, and Tutu Cute Vinyl Creations will come up with the design, create a file for it and the product is created.
You can also message them on their Facebook and Instagram, too.
Aside from the unique products that are offered, Tutu Cute Vinyl Creations also has a unique story to its name. When she was with her mom and two of her daughters who were dancing at the time, Bonin made something custom for her daughters and the name stuck.
“We said it was ‘tutu cute,’ and that is how we came up with it,” Bonin said.
The business just fell into Bonin and her mom’s lap. They didn’t expect that it would take off like it has, but she said she is happy to serve her customers.
While it didn’t take them long to figure out the process, Bonin did say they are still learning every day new techniques and products that they can offer.
Creating is also something the mother-daughter combo have alway done.
“Me and my mom have always liked to do creative stuff together,” Bonin said. “We decided to do this together and we just like creating things.”
Like Bonin and her mom, she said creating products, whether that is on T-shirts, cups, banners or more, can be a great outlet for anyone to express themselves.
As the business continues to grow, Bonin is hopeful and excited to see Tutu Cute Vinyl Creations grow. To learn new techniques, to learn new ways to serve her community, she wants to provide those creative outlets for anyone who is interested.
“We are always looking to grow with the shirt business,” Bonin said. “Whatever comes out of it, we just try to keep up with everything.”