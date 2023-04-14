The New Iberia Spring Vendor and Craft Festival will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside and outside at the New Iberia City Park Community Center located at 300 Parkview Dr. in New Iberia.
The event is bringing plenty of springtime fun for kids, and will feature vendors selling homemade crafts, art clothing, sweets, décor and local independent product distributors.
Those participating include health and resource vendors like Big Brothers and Sisters of Acadiana, Iberia Crime Stoppers, Iberia Mental Health Initiative, Cambre Thermal Imaging, CASA of the 16th JDC, Families Helping Families of Acadiana and Chez Hope.
A variety of food trucks will provide hamburgers, fries, creole egg rolls, hot tamales, tamale pies, chili, hot dogs and kettle corn as well.
The fair, which has been in City Park for almost a decade, allows residents to browse local wares at New Iberia’s beautiful park with the addition this year of health vendors.
Some of the entertainment for the kids includes princess makeovers, surprise character appearances, face painting and Spring photos.
Vendor booths to be located on the outside of Cyr-Gates include FS Collections bird feeders, jewelry, plants, hummingbird feeders and other items. Six Girls’ Crafts will provide face painting, laser etched cutting boards, tumblers, “magic” soap, crystal necklace, earrings and t-shirts.
The Garden Gate will provide fresh flowers and Topanga Scents and Gifts will be selling Topanga scents, candy kabobs, and children shifts.
Drah’s Forge/Zixi’s Boutique will be selling wood burns and crochet and Cajun Raised Creations will be offering door hangers, epoxy items, tumblers and t-shirts.
Some of the food trucks on-site will be Nina Creole, Rockstar Cafe, Bayou Barista and Original Smiley Ice.
Vendor booths are typically located indoors as well as in the courtyard at the entrance to the building. Admission to this festival is free. More information is available at www.Facebook.com/newiberiavendorevent.