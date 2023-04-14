The New Iberia Spring Vendor and Craft Festival will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside and outside at the New Iberia City Park Community Center located at 300 Parkview Dr. in New Iberia.

The event is bringing plenty of springtime fun for kids, and will feature vendors selling homemade crafts, art clothing, sweets, décor and local independent product distributors.



