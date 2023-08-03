It’s not often that a governmental entity gets handed a million dollars to develop a piece of property, but that’s what happened to the New Iberia City Council.
The council approved an introductory ordinance accepting a donation of land from William Dore’s property on Hopkins Street, which Mayor Freddie DeCourt said has been in the works for several weeks.
The Dore property is located near the railroad tracks on Hopkins Street, and DeCourt it is being given along with a $1 million donation to develop the area further to benefit the Hopkins Street area economically.
“He’s donating the land and wants to use it to provide services to the community in that area,” Councilwoman Deedy Johnson-Reid said. “We have an opportunity to take this property and use it to stir some economic development.”
Although the city will be in charge of the development work, the agreement also says the Hopkins Street Economic Development District must approve of whatever decision is made regarding the property.
“The city will handle the project, the other parties have to agree on what we do,” DeCourt said.
The mayor said the million dollars will likely be used to leverage more money.
“I can take the million and run to Baton Rouge and say this is my 20 percent match, but before we do anything we have to come together and agree,” DeCourt said.
The donation comes when a University of Louisiana at Lafayette group is also planning to come to the Hopkins Street area in order to talk to entrepreneurs and residents to see what is most needed in that area of New Iberia.
“Sitting at the table with Mr. Dore was encouraging,” Councilman Marlon Lewis said. “I’m grateful to him for caring about the West End enough to give back to the community.”
Johnson-Reid said that although the city will be in charge of whatever project is agreed on, the long-term goal is to turn the property over to the Hopkins Street Economic Development District.
“The long-term goal is to have the community have more control over the property,” she said.