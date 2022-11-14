road work new iberia
Work being done in the City of New Iberia. File photo by John Anderson.

 By JOHN ANDERSON/THE DAILY IBERIAN

The New Iberia City Council will vote to authorize Mayor Freddie DeCourt to execute documentation related to a delay of notice for the city’s Concrete Street Repair Project at Tuesday’s meeting.

The concrete street repairs are the second phase of the New Iberia Streets Project, which has been in progress this year to provide maintenance to New Iberia roads that are in the most need of repairs.



