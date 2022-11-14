The New Iberia City Council will vote to authorize Mayor Freddie DeCourt to execute documentation related to a delay of notice for the city’s Concrete Street Repair Project at Tuesday’s meeting.
The concrete street repairs are the second phase of the New Iberia Streets Project, which has been in progress this year to provide maintenance to New Iberia roads that are in the most need of repairs.
The first phase of the project consisted of asphalt work on several roads in the city. Once those are completed, concrete repairs will provide maintenance to the next set of roads that were decided on prior to the project beginning.
The council will also vote to award a contract to Doggett Equipment Services Group for the purchase of a John Dere 28G mini excavator and authorize the mayor to execute any related documentation connected to the purchase.
Another contract will be voted on to award E&L Construction Group LLC. for a washrack canopy related to the purchase and installation of an oil/water separator. The project is in connection with American Rescue Plan Project funds.
In other business, the council will vote to award a contract to Southern Force Heating and Cooling LLC. for the purchase and installation of an HVAC unit at the Cliff Aucoin Building.
The meeting takes place 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.