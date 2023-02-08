The Iberia Parish Council will vote to authorize a purchase and sale agreement with BNSF Railway at Wednesday’s meeting.
If approved, the resolution will rescind a previous resolution made last year and offer the new resolution, which is being conducted in conjunction with the New Iberia track Drainage and Signal Upgrade Project to provide arms and lights for several nearby railroads.
The railroad upgrades have been in the works for several years by the City of New Iberia and state Department of Transportation and Development to provide for more safety in several of the crossings in downtown New Iberia.
The council will also vote to approve a resolution rescinding a previous agreement to name the future five lane access road near Progress Point Veterans Memorial Boulevard. Instead, the resolution will name the roads Access Way and Innovation Boulevard.
An appointment to approve Capt. Leland Laseter with the Iberia Parish Communications District to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Cassie Duhon is on the agenda as well.
A resolution amending the 2023 Public Library Fund Budget in the amount of $109,000 to reflect carryovers of repairs and maintenance to the Parkview Branch Library ($52,000) and St. Peter Library ($57,000) is up for approval at the meeting as well.
In the council’s finance committee meeting, the committee will discuss and consider a resolution amending the 2023 rabies control fund budget in the amount of $28,679 to provide additional revenue from the City of New Iberia in the amount of $52,000 pursuant to the operations of the shelter and the number of animals serviced from the city limits, and $23,321 which represents one half of a prorated full-time animal control officer.
The agreement would be a step forward with the City of New Iberia’s agreement with Iberia Parish Government for supplying animal control services. Negotiations between the two governmental entities have been underway since November.
The meeting takes place 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Iberia Parish Courthouse.