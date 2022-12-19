The New Iberia City Council will hold a public hearing and vote to adopt an ordinance allocating funding for a full-sized statue of James Lee Burke at Tuesday’s meeting.
The council approved an introductory ordinance for the measure during its Dec. 6 meeting, where Mayor Freddie DeCourt said about $25,000 will be used in conjunction with additional funds from a private organization for the construction and placement of the statue.
“It will be very similar to how we did the Veteran’s Memorial Monument,” DeCourt said at the meeting.
The mayor added that $20,000 will go toward the statue and the extra $5,000 will be used for the base of the sculpture which will be poured by the Public Works Deaprtment.
The statue will be located near the gazebo of Bouligny Plaza.
Paul Schexnayder, a member of the private committee that started the initiative for a James Lee Burke statue, said in June that the committee wanted the statue placed near Victor’s Cafeteria, a restaurant that was frequently mentioned in Bruke’s Dave Robicheaux novels.
Burke, a nationally renowned novelist, made frequent mention of New Iberia as a primary setting for many of his most well-known novels.
His novel “In the Electric Mist With Confederate Dead” was even adapted into a full-length film in 2009 and was shot in New Iberia. Burke’s famous protagonist Dave Robicheaux works as a detective for the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office in several of his novels.
New Iberia has commemorated Burke and his writing in many ways over the years, including the Books Along the Teche Literary Festival, which was initially conceived with Burke and his novels in mind as the initial drive of the festival. The annual event has since opened up into many different genres and types of Southern Literature.
In other business, the council will vote on an emergency ordinance relating to the waiver of land use regulations relative to permitting for mobile homes, recreational vehicles or other temporary housing located directly adjacent to an applicant's damaged dwelling in the event of a declared major disaster.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.