The New Iberia City Council will vote to award contracts for several improvement projects in the city at Tuesday's meeting.
The council will vote to award a contract to Minvielle Construct for the first phase of a City Park Improvements Project. The first phase will consist of pool house demolition, according to the agenda.
The council will also vote to award a contract to E&L Construction for the American Rescue Plan Act project associated with renovations to Bank Avenue Park. The resolution will allow the mayor to execute all documents for the project.
In other business, the council will vote to approve a change order for the Civic Center Marina Project as well as a change order for the Louisiana PepperPlex Artificial Field Turf Project.
A resolution approving a change order for the city’s concrete road repairs is on the agenda as well, along with a change order for the asphalt overlay project.
Three ordinances will also be up for adoption at the meeting, including an ordinance amending the budget to reflect additional funding from the state for the City Park and West End Community Centers Improvement Project.
Another ordinance will amend eh budget to reflect a change order for the Civic Center Marina, and a final ordinance will authorize the mayor to execute a contract with Civic Plus for software to be used by the New Iberia Recreation Department and the PepperPlex.
The meeting takes place 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.