The Iberia Parish Council will vote to amend the 2023 Royalty Fund Budget in the amount of $1.6 million to accept CPRA funding from the state for Little Valley, George Lancon, Rutten Rill and the Stumpy Bayou Water structures at Wednesday’s meeting.

The council will also vote on a resolution requesting the parish administration to obtain quotes for the side booming of several projects at the meeting.



