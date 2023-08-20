The Iberia Parish Council will vote to amend the 2023 Royalty Fund Budget in the amount of $1.6 million to accept CPRA funding from the state for Little Valley, George Lancon, Rutten Rill and the Stumpy Bayou Water structures at Wednesday’s meeting.
The council will also vote on a resolution requesting the parish administration to obtain quotes for the side booming of several projects at the meeting.
If approved, the parish administration will provide quotes for the side booming of main district laterals, major channels and roadside ditches in the districts.
The council will also vote on a resolution appointing a clerk of the council for the Iberia Parish Council and fixing the annual salary for said position in accordance with the home rule charter.
The council will also vote to approve an introductory ordinance revising existing precinct boundaries and authorizing the merging of certain qualifying precincts in Iberia Parish as a result of the 2023 precinct survey that identified those precincts with fewer than 300 active voters. If approved, the ordinance will go into effect for the 2024 election cycle.
In the Executive Committee meeting, the council will discuss and consider a resolution urging the U.S. Secretary of Commerce and the U.S. Trade Representatives to implement the existing measures to limit the overall volume of imported shrimp in America in order to ensure the survival of our wild harvested shrimp from domestic waters and urging commissioners of the International Trade Commission when considering imports to include all forms of shrimp from all countries.
The meeting takes place 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Iberia Parish Courthouse.