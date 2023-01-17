The New Iberia City Council will hold public hearings and vote to adopt two ordinances during tonight’s council meeting.
One ordinance will expand a section waiving land use regulations for mobile home permitting directly adjacent to damaged dwelling as the result of a declared emergency.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said during the Jan. 3 meeting that although the ordinance had already been passed several months back, it did not include instances where the state declared an emergency instead of the federal government.
DeCourt said the recent tornado in December, which was declared as a state emergency but not a federal one, was a perfect example of what the ordinance would apply do.
“We ran into an issue with the tornado that it wasn’t a big enough natural disaster for FEMA so we need it from the governor,” DeCourt said at the Jan. 3 meeting. “That’s the only issue so we’re bringing it back to amend it.”
The council will also vote on another ordinance retaining services from Minvielle & Associates for grant consulting services.
DeCourt said Richard Minvielle has been used as the city’s grant consultant for years, and the city was getting a “good deal” with the retainer fee.
Other agenda items will include an introductory adoption for a 25 year contract between the city and Cleco, which has been heavily discussed by the council in the past month.
The contract will go up for final adoption if the introductory ordinance is approved by the council at Tuesday’s meeting.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.