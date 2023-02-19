The New Iberia City Council will vote on a resolution opposing “any and all” increases to Cleco utility rates at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
The resolution comes after a heated meeting earlier this month where the council narrowly passed an ordinance allowing Mayor Freddie DeCourt to begin negotiations to sign a 25-year renewal of the city’s franchise agreement with Cleco.
Several city residents and three council members opposed the renewal on several grounds, which included the financial strain the electrical service had been putting to low-income New Iberia residents.
Although the ordinance was passed, DeCourt’s administration is continuing to work on the agreement before it officially gets signed and goes into effect.
In other business, the council will also vote on an ordinance giving the mayor authority to negotiate with Iberia Parish Government to extend the agreement between the two entities for rabies control services in the City of New Iberia.
DeCourt said earlier this year that the agreement could potentially be in jeopardy following a letter from the Parish President that signaled an end to the agreement, which would have left city government without an animal control shelter to place animals.
Iberia Parish President Larry Richard later said that the current agreement between the city and parish was set in 2018 due to the creation of the New Iberia Police Department and was never meant to be a long-term agreement but added that parish government was still working with city government on the issue.
The meeting is set to take place 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.