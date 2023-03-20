airport
The Acadiana Regional Airport is a fully certificated General Aviation Airport and is managed under direction of the Iberia Parish Airport Authority. (file photo from Acadiana Regional Airport)

The Iberia Parish Council will vote to appropriate $5,000 to the Acadiana Airport Authority for an engineering project at Wednesday’s meeting.

If approved, the funding will go toward engineering services related to the North Taxi Lane Improvements Project and will be funded from the fund balance.



