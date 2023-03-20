The Iberia Parish Council will vote to appropriate $5,000 to the Acadiana Airport Authority for an engineering project at Wednesday’s meeting.
If approved, the funding will go toward engineering services related to the North Taxi Lane Improvements Project and will be funded from the fund balance.
The council will also vote to authorize Iberia Parish to join as a settlement participant in opioid litigation against CVS, Wal-Mart and Walgreens. The parish president will have the authority to execute the settlement participation agreements and any other agreements necessary for the settlement or implementation of a unified plan.
A resolution amending Waterworks District No. 3 in the amount of $400,000 to provide for local matching funds committed by Waterworks District No. 3 for a Water Sector Grant will be voted on at the meeting as well.
During the council’s Executive Committee meeting, the council will discuss and consider a resolution to support the Bayou State Trail by recommending the official route for passage by or through Iberia Parish and adopting the trail in the area of Iberia Parish.
The council will also discuss a schedule for the adoption of the 2023 millages during the council’s Finance Committee meeting.
The meeting takes place at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Iberia Parish Courthouse.