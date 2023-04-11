The Iberia Parish Council will be holding a condemnation hearing on two properties at Wednesday’s meeting to determine their condition.
A resolution condemning the building located at 3419 Avery Island Rd. is on the agenda and ordering that the building be demolished or removed.
The property contains two small structures that were originally given a condemnation hearing on April 15. However, council members decided to delay a final vote until they were sure the owner of the property had been notified of the process.
Another building located at 503 Ed Broussard Rd. is also on the agenda, with a resolution ordering its demolition or removal as well.
The mobile home on the property already has a mobile vacant interior, but the council also decided to delay the demolition during a March 15 meeting.
In other business, the council will vote on a resolution amending the 2023 Airport Authority Fund in the net amount of $5,757 to carry over $137,351 in federal funding for the rehabilitation of the North GA Taxiway Connector Project.
The project will also correct local match funding in the amount of $23,187 for the Hangar 88 project and carry over state funding in the amount of $302,000 for the North Connector Project. Finally, the resolution will correct state and local funding in the amount of $8,605 for the North GA Taxiway Project.
The meeting takes place 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Iberia Parish Courthouse.