The New Iberia City Council will vote on a resolution calling an election for a 4.96 millage rededication at Tuesday’s meeting.
The approval will lead New Iberia voters to vote on whether or not a millage currently being used for sewer debt service will be rededicated toward road maintenance and improvements.
The details of the plan were hashed out during a special meeting held Monday, where the details of the plan were approved.
This will be the second time the proposition has been sent to the voters after those who went to the ballots narrowly voted against the measure by about 160 votes.
In other business, the council will vote to authorize the mayor to proceed with energy infrastructure upgrades at the Cliff Aucoin building as part of the Statewide Energy Efficiency Program during the meeting as well.
The council will also vote to authorize the mayor to negotiate and execute an agreement with Louisiana Immersive Technologies Enterprise related to a study for economic development in New Iberia’s West End.
An update on a proposal made by the city toward the state Department of Transportation and Development regarding the closure of railroad crossings on Caroline Street and Deare Street will also be talked about as a discussion item.
The meeting takes place 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.