The New Iberia City Council will vote to approve the substantial completion of the West End Park expansion project at Tuesday’s meeting.
Improvements to the community center space at West End Park is related to the Boys and Girls Clubs expansion project that will give the organization a second location at West End Park along with its current location on Center Street.
The expansion has been in the works for more than a year, and along with the community center expansion the Boys and Girls Clubs will also have a former school building that was purchased by the City of New Iberia for the purposes of adding a second location for the Boys and Girls Clubs. The New Iberia Police Department is also slated to use the facility for training purposes.
In other business, the council will vote on a change order for the Louisiana PepperPlex concessions and restrooms project during the meeting as well.
Creating a concessions space for the PepperPlex and adding bathrooms to the grounds has been in the works for several months since the City of New Iberia took over operations of the PepperPlex. The city has recently completed renovating several of the baseball fields as well.
The council will vote to declare the building at 1102 ½ Sis St. in a dilapidated and dangerous condition and authorize its inclusion in the 2023 Louisiana Community Development Block Grant Program grant application.
If approved, the structure will be part of dozens of other dilapidated structures around New Iberia that are in similar conditions and will be part of the demolition project funded by the State of Louisiana if the grant application is approved.
The meeting will take place 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.
Other agenda items include:
Authorizing the mayor to negotiate and execute a contract by and between the city of New Iberia and Minvielle & Associates, LLC for grant administrative consulting services related to Act 397.
An Ordinance amending the budget to appropriate funds and usage for the 2021 JAG Grant and setting for public hearing on August 15, 2023.
An Ordinance authorizing the mayor to negotiate and execute agreements and other documentation on behalf of the city of New Iberia relating to the donation of immovable property by Mr. William J. Dore to the city of New Iberia and setting for public hearing on August 15, 2023.
An Ordinance amending the budget to appropriate funds needed for the American Rescue Plan Act West End Park Expansion Project and setting for public hearing on August 15, 2023.