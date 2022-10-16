The New Iberia City Council will vote to move forward with several city projects at Tuesday’s meeting.
The council will vote to approve a change order with Coastal Timbers Inc. and Paul Allain for the Civic Center Marina Project. The project has been in the works for years and is intended to increase boating access to the Bayou Teche near downtown New Iberia.
The council will also vote to approve a change order with Mourain Construction LLC. and Paul Allain for the Louisiana PepperPlex project. The change order will specifically deal with adding restrooms and concessions to the PepperPlex.
The city has been focusing on improving the facility this year, and along with the restrooms and concessions there will be access improvement as well as improvements to the fields.
In other business, the council will vote to approve a change order with Minvielle Construction LLC. and Paul Allain for the Martin Luther King Improvements Project that deal with renovations at West End Park.
A resolution accepting a certificate of substantial completion for the Historic District Trail Project will be voted on as well.
A contract for professional services with Paul Allain for services associated with adding a bus stop pavilion at Lil Brooklyn Park is on the agenda and will be addressed by the council.
Finally, the council will vote to approve a contract for professional services associated with sprinkler system improvements at Cyr-Gates Community Center at City Park.
The meeting takes place 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.