The New Iberia City Council will vote to move forward with several city projects at Tuesday’s meeting.

The council will vote to approve a change order with Coastal Timbers Inc. and Paul Allain for the Civic Center Marina Project. The project has been in the works for years and is intended to increase boating access to the Bayou Teche near downtown New Iberia.



