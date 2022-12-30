The New Iberia City Council will vote to approve an ordinance executing an agreement between the city and Blue Line Solutions for the installation of automated speed enforcement systems within school zones at Tuesday’s meeting.
The agreement has been in the works for New Iberia’s administration, with the City Council approving an introductory ordinance for the contract earlier this month.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.
Blue Line Solutions provides similar services for several Louisiana municipalities, as well as throughout the country. The agreement includes equipment installation, maintenance, processing and court docketing is all handled by the company, and once installed drivers will have multiple warnings that the area they are entering will be camera enforced.
The goal of the program is primarily targeted to school zones, and representative Jay Dalrymple said during a previous meeting that traffic studies for multiple schools are still being conducted to determine which schools are in need of the service.
In other business, the council will vote to authorize the mayor to execute a cooperative endeavor agreement between the city and the Boys and Girls Clubs of New Iberia for the expansion of the club into West End Park.
The agreement will allow the Boys and Girls Clubs use of a facility near West End Park.
The council approved the purchase of the former Park Elementary School for about $110,000 in May of this year, with the intention to house the Boys and Girls Clubs as well as provide additional space for community events and the New Iberia Police Department.
An ordinance authorizing an agreement between the city and Fremin’s Food and Furniture related to the sale of concessions at the Louisiana Pepperplex is also on the agenda. The agreement is related to several projects dedicated to the revamping of the Pepperplex following the city’s decision to take charge of improvements to the sports facility.
All three ordinances will be up for public hearing before they are voted on by the council.