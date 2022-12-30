speed trap cameras school zone

The New Iberia City Council is voting to approve Blue Line Solutions to install automated speed enforcement systems within school zones.

The New Iberia City Council will vote to approve an ordinance executing an agreement between the city and Blue Line Solutions for the installation of automated speed enforcement systems within school zones at Tuesday’s meeting.

The agreement has been in the works for New Iberia’s administration, with the City Council approving an introductory ordinance for the contract earlier this month.



