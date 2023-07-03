condemned sign stock file
The New Iberia City Council will vote to approve an additional 17 dilapidated structures for demolition as part of the Louisiana Community Development Block Grant Clearance Program.

The properties up for consideration at the meeting include 620 E. St. Peter St.; 626 E. St. Peter St.; 317 Daigre St.; 1004 Virginia St.; 709 Breaux Alley; 327 Weeks St.; 809 W. Main St.; 301 W. Dale St.; 514 Frenzel St.; 708 Mixon St.; 901 W. Pershing St.; 507 Emery Lewis; 1608 Elm St.; 635.5 Robertson St.; 735 W. Field St.; 904 School St. and 1410 Fulton St.



