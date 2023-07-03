The New Iberia City Council will vote to approve an additional 17 dilapidated structures for demolition as part of the Louisiana Community Development Block Grant Clearance Program.
The properties up for consideration at the meeting include 620 E. St. Peter St.; 626 E. St. Peter St.; 317 Daigre St.; 1004 Virginia St.; 709 Breaux Alley; 327 Weeks St.; 809 W. Main St.; 301 W. Dale St.; 514 Frenzel St.; 708 Mixon St.; 901 W. Pershing St.; 507 Emery Lewis; 1608 Elm St.; 635.5 Robertson St.; 735 W. Field St.; 904 School St. and 1410 Fulton St.
If approved, the properties will be included in the application for the Clearance Program, which would provide the City of New Iberia funding to demolish the dilapidated or blighted structures present in each of the properties.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said during the June 13 meeting that the city would have to provide at least $150,000 worth of demolitions to be eligible for the program, and many City Council members had additional properties in mind during the first conversation regarding possible sites.
The Clearance Program provides funds to eligible applicants for clearance/demolition activities based on a competitive selection process to the extent that the funds are available, according to the State of Louisiana.
The council already approved several properties last month to start the program, including 1525 Montagne Street; 1527 Montagne Street; 1517 Montagne Street; 1521 Montagne Street; 1210 Fulton; 705 Anderson Street; 704 Courrege Street; 702 Buckeye Street; 814 Field Street; 816 Field Street; 511 Emery Lewis; 1209 Jane Street; 1205 Field Street; 415 James Street; 707 Courrege Street; 644 East Pershing and 812 Jefferson Street.
The meeting takes place 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at New Iberia City Hall.