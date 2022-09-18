The New Iberia City Council will vote on two resolutions accepting change orders for projects at the Louisiana PepperPlex during Tuesday’s regular meeting.
The council will vote to accept the first change porter for the field lighting project at the PepperPlex, which is slated to provide much needed lighting to parts of the facility at night.
The other resolution will accept a change order for the concessions and restroom building project that is currently under construction as well.
Both projects are part of a wider effort to revamp the Louisiana PepperPlex following the City of New Iberia’s decision to make the facility more competitive with other Acadiana fields that attract little league games.
In other business, the council will vote to approve a grant application supporting assistance in implementing new boat slips at Felicite’s Landing.
The landing, which has not been constructed yet, will provide more boating access to the Bayou Teche in conjunction with several other projects attempting to improve access to the bayou.
The grant will be through the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries through the Sport Fish Restoration Program.
The council will also revisit three blighted properties for review during the meeting as well. The state of the building located at 318 Weeks St. will be reviewed once again to see if property standards have been met, and the council will approve the demolition of buildings formerly located at 515 Daigre St. and 811 Edna St.
The meeting takes place 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.