The Iberia Parish Council will vote to appropriate funding to several repairs for the Iberia Parish Library at Wednesday’s meeting at 6 p.m. in the Iberia Parish Courthouse.

The council will vote to amend the 2023 Library Fund Budget in the amount of $38,125 to replace paving stones in the front of the Main Branch Library and account for architectural fees. The council will also vote for $67,000 to straighten or replace shelving in the adult and teen collections of the library as well as replace carpeting and repair the roof of the Lydia Branch Library.







