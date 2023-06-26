The Iberia Parish Council will vote to appropriate funding to several repairs for the Iberia Parish Library at Wednesday’s meeting at 6 p.m. in the Iberia Parish Courthouse.
The council will vote to amend the 2023 Library Fund Budget in the amount of $38,125 to replace paving stones in the front of the Main Branch Library and account for architectural fees. The council will also vote for $67,000 to straighten or replace shelving in the adult and teen collections of the library as well as replace carpeting and repair the roof of the Lydia Branch Library.
Another $59,875 will be amended to replace exterior doors and locks as well as the building sign of the Jeanerette Branch Library. Finally, $1,830 for extermination services for the removal of termites at the St. Peter Street Branch will be voted on as well.
In other business, the council will vote on a resolution appointing one member to the Iberia Parish Library Board of Control for a five year term to fill a vacancy created by the expiration of term for Nathalie Leroux, whose term expires on Aug. 23. Applications of interest on file for the resolution include Leroux as well as Mark Delahoussaye Jr.
The council will also vote to appoint a member to the Iberia Parish Sewerage District No. 1 Board for a five-year term to fill a vacancy created by the expiration of term for Kasey Thibodeaux, whose term expires on Aug. 28. Thibodeaux is the only application of interest on file.
A resolution requesting amendment of the 2023 Economic Development District No. 1 Fund Budget in the amount of $74,300 to recognize federal funding passed through state DOTD for 80 percent of the total engineering services in conjunction with the federal aid project for widening South Lewis Street will be voted for approval by the council during the meeting.
Another resolution granting the authority to the parish president to sign an intergovernmental cooperative agreement with Sewerage District No. 1 of Iberia Parish relative to the 2021 fiscal year Louisiana Community Development Block Grant Project is on the agenda as well.