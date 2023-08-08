fire station
The current station. The new facility will include a full training facility to be built on four acres of property on Louisiana 318 in St. Mary Parish.

The St. Mary Parish Council will vote to authorize a cooperative endeavor agreement with the State of Louisiana in order to construct a new central fire station at Wednesday’s meeting.

If approved, the agreement will move forward the process to construct a fire station for St. Mary Parish Fire Protection District No. 11 in the Four Corners community.



