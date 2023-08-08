The St. Mary Parish Council will vote to authorize a cooperative endeavor agreement with the State of Louisiana in order to construct a new central fire station at Wednesday’s meeting.
If approved, the agreement will move forward the process to construct a fire station for St. Mary Parish Fire Protection District No. 11 in the Four Corners community.
The new facility is a long time coming for the fire department and will include a full training facility to be built on four acres of property on Louisiana 318 in St. Mary Parish.
The land for the facility was purchased on March 15 and is located between Louisiana 668 and Cypremort Road, and was purchased at the price of $5,000 per acre from the A.J. Landry family.
The property is the future location of the proposed new central fire station, which will be equipped as a full training facility. The location will allow District No. 11 to provide a better response time for any emergencies encountered by the citizens and visitors of District No. 11, officials with the fire district said.
Fire Chief Clarence Clark has worked on the facility construction with St. Mary Parish Councilman Craig Mathews and the District 11 Board of Commissioners.
In other business, the council will vote to approve the parish president to execute an intergovernmental agreement with St. Mary Parish Recreation District No. 3 for capital improvements to the recreation district.
The meeting takes place 6 p.m. Wednesday on the fifth floor of the St. Mary Parish Courthouse.