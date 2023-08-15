The New Iberia City Council will give final approval for the completion of the Dale Street sidewalk expansion project at Tuesday’s meeting (Aug. 15).
The project has been active since 2022 and was conducted to better accommodate pedestrians in the Dale Street area due to heavy traffic and little space for walking.
Southern Constructors LLC. received the construction contract for the project and created brand new sidewalks on Dale Street that extend from its intersection with Jefferson Terrace Boulevard to its intersection with Bank Street.
The one-mile stretch will be especially useful for students commuting to New Iberia Senior High as well as those living in apartment buildings around Dale Street.
“When you travel through Dale it's busy, people are walking and biking constantly and I’m just glad to see we’re back in the sidewalk business,” Mayor Freddie DeCourt said in April of last year.
In other business, the council will review structures located at the properties of 620 E. St. Peter St. and 626 E. St. Peter St. Both properties were put up for consideration for a state grant that would demolish dilapidated structures around the city should it get approved.
The chosen structures are part of an application to the Louisiana Community Development Block Grant Clearance Program, which will use state funds to demolish the blighted properties if approved.
DeCourt said last month that there was a $150,000 minimum the city had to meet in order to be approved for the program, which has caused the city to search far and wide for structures that can come down with the approval of the owners.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.
In other business, the council will vote to:
Appoint Erica Capak to the Dangerous Animal Committee.
Approve a certificate of substantial completion for the Louisiana PepperPlex Concessions and Restroom Project.
Approve an administrative change order for the Dale Street Sidewalk Improvements Project.
Support the Garon Paul Atkinson Lewis Foundation’s request for capital outlay funding for a youth and community center in New Iberia.