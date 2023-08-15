sidewalks

Sidewalk installation near the post office in New Iberia was part of the Dale Street infrastructure project that is near completion. 

The New Iberia City Council will give final approval for the completion of the Dale Street sidewalk expansion project at Tuesday’s meeting (Aug. 15).

The project has been active since 2022 and was conducted to better accommodate pedestrians in the Dale Street area due to heavy traffic and little space for walking.



