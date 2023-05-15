millage

The millage rate for the Iberia Parish Library System came into contention at Wednesday's Iberia Parish Council meeting.

A motion to set the Iberia Parish Library system’s millage rate was tabled following a disagreement on whether to increase the millage to its maximum rate at the Iberia Parish Council meeting.

Although the item was fairly contentious for several council members, the lengthy debate was tabled due to a technicality. The council currently assesses 3.5 mills in property taxes for the library system, even though the millage has a maximum rate of 5.85.







