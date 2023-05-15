A motion to set the Iberia Parish Library system’s millage rate was tabled following a disagreement on whether to increase the millage to its maximum rate at the Iberia Parish Council meeting.
Although the item was fairly contentious for several council members, the lengthy debate was tabled due to a technicality. The council currently assesses 3.5 mills in property taxes for the library system, even though the millage has a maximum rate of 5.85.
Clerk of the Council Brenda Bergeron said the rate was inadvertently picked up at 3.5 mills on the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s millage report, so any increase in the library’s millage rate would be considered a roll forward which would require advertising.
An increase in the 3.5 millage rate was suggested by Councilman Brian Napier, who said the library had significant costs to meet due to maintenance costs of some of the buildings.
“This year we might want to consider helping the library out,” Napier said. “They're doing their due diligence trying to make repairs to the buildings they have.”
Councilman Paul Landry disagreed, saying the library currently had a healthy fund balance that could be used to pay for roof repairs that were needed, and instead suggested waiting for the voters to decide on the matter next year when millages are reassessed.
“I can’t see how we can think of taxing the people more,” Landry said. “The millage comes for renewal in 2024 and we can let the people decide.”
Councilman Scott Saunier said the voters had already approved a maximum millage rate that was currently not being used by the council. The library has a 5.85 maximum rate that has been at 3.5 for several years.
“The voters voted on this quite a while back, this council decided to bring us back down,” Saunier said. “When you listen to people complaining that we don’t have nice stuff, it's’ because no one wants to pay for anything.”
Councilman Scott Ransonet offered a resolution to stay millage neutral and not increase the rate, which was voted down 5-8 by the council. The resolution was then tabled for the next meeting due to the advertising issue.