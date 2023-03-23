The New Iberia City Council unanimously voted to support a resolution to create the Acadiana Regional Juvenile Justice District.
City Judge Trey Haik addressed the council said the district, which would provide for a much needed juvenile detention facility in Acadiana, would consist of Iberia, St. Martin, St. Mary, Vermilion, St. Landry, Jefferson Davis and Allen parishes.
“These are all small and rural parishes,” Haik said. “Lafayette was in but decided they want to do their own thing.”
The creation of the district would have to be approved by the state Legislature, and similar letters of support are also being adopted by local sheriffs and parish governments as well.
Haik said the main reason for the creation of the district was the simple fact that juveniles who need to be incarcerated after an incident have nowhere to go.
The judge said there have been times when law enforcement would call him to place a child after an incident and there would be no place for them to go.
“It makes me sick to my stomach and all the judges I talk to feel the same way,” Haik said.
For the most part, Haik said he has been able to rely on personal contacts and relationships in other parishes to place juveniles in detention, but the creation of an Acadiana detention facility would solve that problem.
If approved, the justice district would consist of a commission with representatives of each parish on the board. Haik said the commission would then likely hire a consultant to assess the population and crime statistics of the district in order to come up with a draft of a proposed center.
The location and funding source of the proposed center are yet to be determined, but Haik said a millage seems like a necessary option to operate and maintain a facility for 30 years.
“It’s a great idea,” Councilwoman Deedy Johnson-Reid said.