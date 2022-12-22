cleco
Buy Now

The New Iberia City Council postponed a vote to introduce an ordinance approving the extension of the city's franchise renewal for another 25 years. 

 THE DAILY IBERIAN FILES/THE DAILY IBERIAN

The New Iberia City Council is continuing to postpone a vote on its franchise renewal agreement with Cleco to January following extensive discussion at Tuesday’s meeting.

The renewal agreement, which Mayor Freddie DeCourt decided to introduce two years early, will continue to put Cleco as the primary utility provider for New Iberia residents for another 25 years.



Tags