Improvements are coming to the Water Works District No. 3 plant in Coteau, according to the Iberia Parish Government's administration. 

 BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN

Improvements to Iberia Parish Water Works No. 3 in Coteau are continuing along, after Iberia Parish Government Chief Administrative Office Bo Belanger announced recent updates to the water treatment plant at Wednesday’s meeting.

The improvements come after Iberia Parish President Larry Richard issued an emergency declaration last month following several issues that led to reduced water production, multiple distribution line breaks and fluctuating low pressure levels throughout the water system which resulted in the loss of water service to the customers in the district.



