Improvements to Iberia Parish Water Works No. 3 in Coteau are continuing along, after Iberia Parish Government Chief Administrative Office Bo Belanger announced recent updates to the water treatment plant at Wednesday’s meeting.
The improvements come after Iberia Parish President Larry Richard issued an emergency declaration last month following several issues that led to reduced water production, multiple distribution line breaks and fluctuating low pressure levels throughout the water system which resulted in the loss of water service to the customers in the district.
Belanger said that pressure gauges were installed in well lines and main lines in the system last week.
“This allows us to monitor the differences in pressure from our wells to our plant,” he said. “This is being utilized to evaluate incoming flow to the plant while new flow meters are being reserviced.”
There have also been discussions for new monitoring systems that will allow for remote functionality of plant operations as well as real time emergency notifications in the event of an emergency.
“We’re waiting for prices for new flow meters on all influent and effluent lines at the water plant,” Belanger said. “This will significantly increase data accuracy at our facility.”
Workers at the district recently met with LAWCO for a plant evaluation and to discuss potential enhancements that included the possibility of connecting the two in the case of an emergency.
“We have a lot of work to accomplish, which is why President Richard extended the emergency for another 30 days,” Belanger said.
An ordinance at the meeting to abolish the waterworks district was deleted following a motion by Councilman Chad Maturin and second from Natalie Broussard, who introduced the ordinance.
Broussard said with the recent appointment of two commissioners to the district board as well as the extension of the emergency declaration, positive action has been taken in regard to improving the facility.
“We need more time before we take any action,” Broussard said.