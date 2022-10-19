The St. Martinville City Council voted to seek bids to demolish a mobile home on Honore Road at Monday’s meeting.
According to Zoning Manager Danielle Fontenette, the mobile home in question has no permit and had been addressed by the council several times before.
“This mobile home has been addressed before by this administration and the last administration,” Fontenette said. “We gave them 30 days to move it and we’re past that date.”
The city tried several attempts. There were calls as well as the sending a notice that the structure was a hazard to the city. Fontenette said the structure continued to be ignored.
“It’s just sitting there,” she said. “This home has been addressed several times, no one lives there and it’s just falling apart.
Legal counsel Allan Durand said the council had two options to remove the mobile home from the property on Honore Street. A vote could be made to seek bids for a company that would deal with the mobile home, or the council could file an injunction so that a court would order the owners of the mobile home to move it off the property.
Durant said the issue with the first option was that the bid price could result in a number that is worth more than the value of the small lot that the mobile home is standing on.
Councilman Mike Fuselier offered a motion to solicit bids and have the mobile home revisited in two weeks.
“Let’s take bids and see what we get,” Fuselier said.
The council unanimously agreed with the resolution.
The council also addressed another mobile on Vivier Street, which Fontenette said was in worse condition than the one on Honore Street.
“The complaint was that people and animals were going in and out of it,” Fontenette said.
After receiving word from the owner of the mobile home, Councilman Jonas Fontenette said the owner assured him that he would get to work on removing the home in the near future.
Fontenette offered a motion to revisit the issue in two weeks, which was unanimously approved.