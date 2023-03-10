The New Iberia City Council encouraged Mayor Freddie DeCourt to continue negotiating with Cleco with the company for a franchise renewal following a veto the mayor made last week.
Most council members seemed to be in agreement that despite Cleco refusing to agree to some portions of the 25-year renewal, the gains made in the past few months regarding the prospective contract had put the city in a good position and time was on their side.
DeCourt vetoed the renewal deal after the utility company refused to budge on a line item that would have required the company to install 200 LED lights per year in the city, which was part of a greater move to eventually replace all utility pole lighting in the city with better technology.
“I had no choice but to veto this,” DeCourt said. “We’re back to our original deal which had none of the concessions for patrolling for lights, none of the verbiage of LED lights.”
The council could have chosen to override the mayor’s veto at Tuesday’s meeting, but the council seemed largely in support of continuing talks with Cleco.
“If you could continue to talk to Cleco and negotiate on our behalf, we definitely don’t want to settle with what we had before,” Councilwoman Brooke Marcotte said.
The franchise renewal has been the topic of most council meetings this year due to several complaints that council members had regarding the contract. Those included the length of the agreement, the state of utility lighting in the city and no guarantee in the contract that Cleco would update New Iberia’s utilities with new technology as it was rolled out.
DeCourt said he had a discussion with the senior vice-president of the corporation that owns Cleco and the suggestion of individual meetings with council members was now on the table.
Councilwoman Deedy Johnson-Reid said she had received several calls from local residents who were happy that the contract was vetoed.
“They requested we don’t sign a 25-year agreement, they feel like it’s too long unless we put in a clause that says we can back out if Cleco decides to sell its company again,” Johnson-Reid said.
Negotiations were in haste earlier in the year largely due to a sign-on bonus that would have given the city funding that DeCourt planned to use to provide more cameras for New Iberia’s police department.
However, several council members said that now the agreement was vetoed the administration is able to take more time in being more thorough in the renewal deal.
“The art of negotiation is realizing what we have to work with,” Councilman Marlon Lewis said. “Time is on our side. Be expedient, be efficient but get what you can get. We still need cameras, but I believe we have other ways to get cameras.”