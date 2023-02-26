shelter
Buy Now

A volunteer speaks with a family at a Louisiana Red Cross evacuation shelter (Red Cross photo). Councilwoman Natalie Broussard said a facility in Iberia Parish would be useful for more than just hurricanes.

Plans to construct an evacuation center in Iberia Parish were met in contention at Wednesday’s Iberia Parish Council meeting when some members of the council questioned the need and costs of the project.

The council voted on a resolution to add $2.7 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for the remaining construction match funding for the project Wednesday, but Councilman Scott Saunier said he would not be supporting the bid.



Tags