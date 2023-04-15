The Iberia Parish Council delayed two condemnation hearings at Wednesday’s council meeting after attempts to forward the process had lagged in recent weeks.
The council had spent the past two meetings to begin the condemnation process for a home located at 3419 Avery Island Road, which is nested in woods and severely dilapidated.
One of the required services necessary to begin a possible demolition in local government is to send a certified letter to the owner of the property to make the owner aware of a public hearing.
Legal counsel Ian Alpha said that although a certified letter had been sent to the owner of the Avery Island Road property, parish government had still not heard back.
“We still don’t have proper service at this time,” Alpha said. “I would recommend tabling without a date.”
Alpha said the parish government could potentially get a curator in order to investigate the matter more fully or explore other options. One of the possibilities is reaching out to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office for assistance, he said.
“We’ve been sending letters to addresses but not getting the return necessary,” Alpha said. “A letter is cheaper than hiring an attorney so we’re going to try that even if it takes longer.”
The council voted unanimously to table the hearing to an unspecified date.
The second property on the agenda located at 503 Ed Broussard Rd. was also tabled at Wednesday’s meeting for similar reasons.
Alpha said the legal department was still trying to get its “ducks lined up in a row” in order to see a condemnation hearing take place.
In other business, the council also voted to amend the 2023 Economic Development District No. 1 budget in order to fund several infrastructure projects.
The council unanimously approved $30,005 for carryovers in sewer improvements ($18,100), Labig Bridge repairs ($45,210) and a capital outlay match of $21,274 for repairs to Labit Road.