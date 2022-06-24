Speeding cameras may be in the future for New Iberia school zones after the City Council heard a presentation from a Blue Line Solutions representative at Tuesday’s meeting.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said the possibility came up after years of complaints of speeding in school zone areas and a suggestion from Councilwoman Deidre Ledbetter.
“We’re concerned about our school zones,” DeCourt said. “That is the crux of this whole thing, what we’d like to do is provide cameras in school zones that would only give tickets when the school zone is active.”
The cameras would also be able to provide crime fighting assistance for the New Iberia Police Department if needed as well.
Representative for Blue Line Solutions Jay Dalrymple said the company provides similar services for several Louisiana municipalities as well as throughout the country. The service would come at no cost to the city, with Blue Line receiving revenue by splitting all citations in a 60-40 split with the city.
Equipment installation, maintenance, processing and even court docket handling is all conducted by Blue Line, Dalrymple said. Dalrymple said drivers will have multiple warnings at the school zone telling them that they are in a camera-operated area, and even have a tracker displaying the speed they are driving at.
Dalrymple said that a speed study would also be conducted to get accurate data about the number of vehicles that speed in front of the suggested school zones.
“We never want to present something to the council without showing the numbers,” Dalrymple said. “In Scott we ran a few studies and we just didn’t see that many issues so the program wasn’t warranted.”
The ultimate goal of the program, Dalrymple said, was to reduce speeding in school zone areas.
NIPD Chief Todd D’Albor said Blue Line Solutions had a good reputation and could seriously help in dealing with the issue of speeding in school zones.
“Our emphasis as a department is toward major crimes,” D’Albor said. “This type of program helps us because you have full video and I don’t have enough cars to cover every school zone. This gives us an ability to cover every school where there’s a concern at no cost to the city or residents.”
The approval of the Blue Line program will likely be voted on at a future date. The location of the cameras, price of the citation and other factors will be decided at that time.