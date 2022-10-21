trail
Buy Now

The New Iberia City Council approved the substantial completion of a new trail in downtown New Iberia. 

 BY COREY VAUGHN/THE DAILY IBERIAN

The New Iberia City Council approved the substantial completion of the New Iberia Historic District Trails Project at Tuesday’s meeting.

The trail, located behind George Rodrigue Park, replaces a former boardwalk that previously stretched from the bridge on Bridge Street all the way to Shadows-on-the-Teche.