The New Iberia City Council approved the substantial completion of the New Iberia Historic District Trails Project at Tuesday’s meeting.
The trail, located behind George Rodrigue Park, replaces a former boardwalk that previously stretched from the bridge on Bridge Street all the way to Shadows-on-the-Teche.
The purpose of the project was to replace the boardwalk, which Mayor Freddie DeCourt has gotten more unstable over the years, with a concrete walking path that starts at the back of George Rodrigue Park and goes to Shadows-on-the-Teche all the way to Main Street.
“We have a redefined path going from Main Street to Rodrigue Park,” architect for the project David Allain said. “It’s all lit and we’ve got some nice lights to make the path safe, it’s ready for public use.”
The project is in conjunction with several projects that have been underway in that corner of downtown New Iberia. The path crosses through city boat slips on the Bayou Teche as well as George Rodrigue Park, which was created to pay tribute to the New Iberia artist.
Allain said grass is currently growing, and additional landscaping will be added in the future along with benches.
In other business, the council approved a change order for the Louisiana PepperPlex concessions project following a damaged line by workers for the project.
Along with several other renovations happening to upgrade the PepperPlex, the project is meant to give a new concession stand for visitors of the facility.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said that due to the fact that the PepperPlex was completely managed by volunteers before it was recently acquired by the city government, several lines running underneath the PepperPlex were not mapped out.
“They kept the PepperPlex running for 15 years with no money,” DeCourt said. “It was a bunch of dads running it so we don’t know what’s out there.”
As construction continues, architect Paul Allain said similar snafus could be possible.
“We’re not superman, we can’t see underground,” Allain said. “There are a lot of lines put underground and they forgot to mark them.”