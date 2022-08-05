Purchase Access

A project approved by the New Iberia City Council will go a long way to improving Serret Alley before the road finally opens once again to traffic.

The council unanimously voted at Tuesday’s meeting to expand the contract for the New Iberia Historic Trails project to include repairing the sidewalk on Serret Alley, which has been closed for months due to ongoing construction related to the Bayou Teche Museum and other projects.