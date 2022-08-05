A project approved by the New Iberia City Council will go a long way to improving Serret Alley before the road finally opens once again to traffic.
The council unanimously voted at Tuesday’s meeting to expand the contract for the New Iberia Historic Trails project to include repairing the sidewalk on Serret Alley, which has been closed for months due to ongoing construction related to the Bayou Teche Museum and other projects.
Architect for the project David Allain said the extensive work happening on Serret Alley from construction, utility and other workers over the past few months had degraded the state of the sidewalk that was located on the street.
“Everyone had a whack at that sidewalk, and we want to get it back to the condition it was in,” Allain said.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said the change order would actually put the sidewalk in better shape than its previous condition.
“What we’re basically wanting to do is put the sidewalk back and refurbish it,” Allain said.
After asking the workers who were engaged with adding sidewalks to the area that formerly housed the boardwalk near the Bayou Teche, an agreement was reached where the company would also renovate the sidewalks on Serret Alley.
DeCourt said many in the area have been asking about when the alley will be open again. When the dumpster that was placed in the road during the construction of the extended wing of the Bayou Teche Museum was removed, the mayor said renewed interest began about the reopening of Serret Alley.
“You cannot open that alley like that,” DeCourt said. “It’s not safe, you can come around that corner and someone could get hit by a car.”
In other business, the council approved several projects regarding the Louisiana PepperPlex related to improvements in the facility.
The council awarded a bid to Mourain Construction for improvements to concessions and restroom facilities at the PepperPlex, and also awarded a contract to Dixie Electric related to sports field lighting.
GeoSurfaces Inc. was also awarded a contract for astroturfing several fields at the facility.