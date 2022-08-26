Purchase Access

The Iberia Parish Council voted to approve sewer district repairs to be funded from a combination of parish, city and state funds at Wednesay’s meeting.

The council overwhelmingly approved amending the Sewerage District No. 1 budget and General Fund in the amounts of $5.8 million and $1.4 million respectively to recognize federal American Rescue Plan Act Fund loss revenues and to match Water Sector Program funds from the State of Louisiana for various sewer projects.