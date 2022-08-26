The Iberia Parish Council voted to approve sewer district repairs to be funded from a combination of parish, city and state funds at Wednesay’s meeting.
The council overwhelmingly approved amending the Sewerage District No. 1 budget and General Fund in the amounts of $5.8 million and $1.4 million respectively to recognize federal American Rescue Plan Act Fund loss revenues and to match Water Sector Program funds from the State of Louisiana for various sewer projects.
The resolution also included $407,727 in funds from the City of New Iberia for the project as well as an extra $74,000 in Sewer District funds.
Treasurer Kim Segura said the sewer district applied and received an award from the state for $4 million for the project, and the council had voted to committ the $1.3 in ARPA funds to match the state funding.
All of the funding will go to much needed repairs in the parish’s sewer district.
Councilman Scott Saunier asked Segura if the funding for the project would come from other sources in the parish budget other than the sewer district due to the wording of the resolution, but Segura said the funding source would only be from the sewer fund.
Councilwoman Natalie Broussard said that although she supported the measure, she would continue to voice the concern that the parish administration has still not provided a master plan for ARPA funding.
“I’m just going to say it again, I think this is a good use for our funds but I’m concerned we don’t have a master plan for our ARPA funds,” Broussard said. “I hope we come up with a plan.”
Broussard and Councilman Marcus Broussard were the only two who voted against the agenda item.
In other business, the council unanimously voted to accept Milton Belanger as the new chief administrative officer for Iberia Parish Government.
Belanger replaces Scott Saunier, who retired earlier this year and subsequently became an interim councilman following the death of Councilman Marty Trahan.
Michael Broussard has served as the interim chief administrative officer for over a year, and with the new hire Broussard will go back to only working as the parish’s purchasing agent.
Councilwoman Natalie Broussard asked Parish President Larry Richard if Broussard would go back to the pay level he was receiving before taking on the interim CAO position, to which Richard said yes.
Belanger will receive a salary of $70,000 annually, according to the resolution.
“The qualities he has will work extremely well for our team and what we’re trying to do,” Richard said.
Belanger said he was a lifelong Iberia Parish resident and was excited to start in the position.
“I’m looking forward to working with the council and the president,” he said.