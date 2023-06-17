The Iberia Parish Council voted to amend the 2023 Library Fund Budget in the amount of $550,000 for roof repairs to the Main Branch Library at Wednesday’s meeting.
Councilman Brian Napier said he worked with the contractor hired to inspect the roof at the facility, and after sampling the roof there was an estimate given for the project.
“He took the time to really give us an in-depth budget number to change the flat roof,” Napier said. “He took a sample of the slate tiles that go around the perimeter, and we found out there was asbestos.”
The estimated number for the project takes in the disposal and removal of asbestos as part of the project, which requires special attention, Napier said.
“When you have that you can’t just remove asbestos, it’s going to be an abatement,” he said. “You have to have a license to remove and dispose of it.”
The initial number for the project was $500,000, but Napier said an extra $50,000 was also needed for architectural fees, which the board unanimously agreed to approve.
After the project was presented to the Library Board, Director Kathleen Miles said the board unanimously agreed to approve the project as well.
“I feel this is going to be enough but there’s no guarantee,” Napier said. “It hasn’t gone to the architect yet to put this all together.”
In other business, drainage assistant Ben Langlinais addressed the council to provide the results of a study conducted by Iberia Parish in conjunction with St. Mary Parish Government and the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority.
Langlinais said the purpose of the study was to better understand why drainage seemed to be going at a slower pace in parts of the parish. It specifically looked at the Jaws Bay waterway and investigated whether reducing flow and dredging waterways could assist in drainage. The presentation was a short introduction to the findings that Langlinais said would hopefully be discussed in greater depth with parish and state partners.
One of the findings of the study, Langlinais said, was that water levels increased .7 inches per year or .5 feet over the past eight years.
“That’s not good,” he said. “That’s a half a foot in eight years that the average water level is higher in the bay than it was before,” he said. “That’s not good when you’re on a flat landscape like we are.”
“This is not going to be a parish project, whatever will fix this will be bigger than Iberia Parish. The option of doing nothing gives us the same results.”